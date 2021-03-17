Midweek 5 Minutes with Gerii

Check out this week’s Sport Babe Gerii and what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our Sport Readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Gerii

Q2. Where are you from? Wiltshire

Q3. Age? 26



Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Crosses. My fingers tattooed & a flower pattern on my right shoulder.

Q5. Any piercings? Tongue, ears and belly.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? A close friend suggested I’d be good at it and never looked back since.



Q7. How long have you been in the business? Just over a year.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I was an events manager

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? So many in the pipeline



Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Dancehall. My favourite artist is alkaline

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I’m a huge OCD freak. So is cleaning a hobby?



Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I don’t really watch sport!



Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love a horror however my favourite film is con air.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Italian. I’m a huge lasagne lover.



Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I love a pint of stella

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My son

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5’ 2”, siz8 with 34B Boobs…..

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Swimming pool abroad

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I think you have to have an even balance. I love to be naughty but also like to feel loved



Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy for sure

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can touch my nose with my tongue

Q23. Social media? Instagram @geriilaurenx