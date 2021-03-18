Cheltenham Festival Friday Tips: Fire Attack appeals at 11s in finale

In the 2m 4f Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle that brings the curtain down on the Cheltenham Festival (4.50), I think Fire Attack is on a fair mark and worth siding with at 11/1.

This Joseph O’Brien trained six-year-old won first time up in a bumper at Limerick and then ran well in another bumper at Naas when a head runner-up to Farouk D’alene where had had the now 144-rated hurdler Stattler just over four lengths behind in third.

Fire Attack was then on the sidelines for 273 days before finishing a good second on hurdles debut in a Grade 3 at Navan back in November.

He only got headed close home to be beaten 1/2 a length by Fakiera who has since run well to finish runner-up in a Grade 2 at Navan and a seven length fourth of 13 to subsequent Ballymore runner-up Gaillard Du Mesnil in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown to be rated 144.

Champagne Gold, who finished 2 1/2 lengths behind the selection, is also now rated 144 and due to run in the County Handicap Hurdle earlier on this card.

That gives the form a solid look and suggests Fire Attack should be very competitive in this off an opening handicap mark of 138.

He comes into the race having shaped better than the bare result when a four length third of five to Thedevilschoachman in a Listed contest at Punchestown when stumbling badly two from home.

Fire Attack also remains unexposed over the obstacles after just four starts and now gets fitted with the tongue-tie for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Fire Attack (11/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power paying 5 places)