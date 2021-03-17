Cheltenham Festival Thursday Tips: Platinum the punt in Pertemps

On the back of two solid efforts, Champagne Platinum looks primed to make a bold bid to land the spoils in the 3m Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle on day three of the Cheltenham Festival (1.55).

This seven-year-old was purchased by leading owner JP McManus after impressively winning his sole start in an Irish point over 3m by six lengths.

He then looked a very exciting recruit to the hurdling ranks when winning his first two starts after joining Nicky Henderson to be officially rated of 140.

Henderson then decided to swerve the Cheltenham Festival with Champagne Platinum and save him for Punchestown a month later.

However, he ran below expectations in finishing a well-beaten fifth of six to Supreme winner Klassical Dream in the Grade 1 Herald Champion Novice Hurdle.

Champagne Platinum was then sent chasing last season and failed to live up to expectations in four starts. However, he wasn’t disgraced when third to Itchy Feet in a Grade 1 at Sandown or when sent off the 5/1 joint-favourite and finishing seventh of 23 to Milan Native in the 3m 2f Kim Muir at this meeting off a mark of 138.

He then switched back to the smaller obstacles and finished a fine third of 12 to Flash Of Steel on return to action in a competitive class 2 over 2m 4f at Newbury back in November off a mark of 137.

Champagne Platinum raced keenly but travelled strongly for much of the contest before staying on to be beaten just over three lengths.

He backed that up with an eye-catching effort last time out at Haydock when second of 12 to Bushypark off 138.

After being held-up in mid-division, Champagne Platinum was awkward at the second last when trying to make a move and found himself with plenty to do before staying on strongly after the last under hands and heels to be nearest at the finish and beaten 8 1/2 lengths.

He now meets the winner on 11lb better terms and off a revised rating of 139 still look potentially well-treated in a race which looks sure to be run to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Champagne Platinum (6/1 bet365, William Hill – paying 5 places)