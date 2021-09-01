Midweek 5 Minutes with Gina Varney

Today we chat to BUSTY blonde Gina and here is what this SEXY Sport Babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Gina Varney

Q2. Where are you from? Derby

Q3. Age? 23

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them?

No tattoo’s! I’m a blank canvas. I’m too impulsive and indecisive for something so permanent!

Q5. Any piercings? I have a variety of ear piercings.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Before porn I was an assistant accountant and was studying accountancy. I’ve always been a slut at heart and I took banging nudes and I used to wish they were leaked because the world deserved to see them!. As soon as I was single I started posting my lingerie pictures online. I’m an attention whore. I started saying yes to opportunities and here I am!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I started in Feb 2020, so just over a year.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Not many since I started.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I wish to do something for worlds men’s day in November as a fund raiser, but it’s a secret!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? My DJ privileges are always taken away from me because I like the cheesy 80s,90s,00s hits. My favourite band is Skid Row and marina and the diamonds.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I like to cook, I go to the gym and I spend time with my dog. I read a lot, usually books around psychology, well-being and neurology.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes and no. I’m not a gamer but there are a few games I obsess over, such as Stardew valley, Pokemon, Far cry and Minecraft.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? My favourite sport is netball. I support Derby county!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m a old romantic so I like romance movies. Also sad movies, anything that gets me feeling emotional. Psychological thrillers.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love spaghetti of any kind. My favourite meal would be a BBQ smoke house platter!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Mojito!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? People inspire me. The women I look up to are my mother, Billy Piper (hence my love for dark eye makeup, blonde hair and thick brows) and Marina Diamandis.

Q18. Measurements? 26inch waist, 39 inch hips, 36D BOOBS! But, I’m training currently so I’m hoping my hip size will grow!

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I don’t like this question because I don’t find anywhere I’ve had sex wild. But me and an Ex partner used to play a game where we have sex in places or on objects from A-Z. This included alleyways, wedding, basketball courts and we had to be creative for some letters.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like a passionate f**k.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary with my knees forced next to my head.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I am very good with my feet and can open doors with them, I’ve made a coffee using only my feet before.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Twitter: gbhoney3

Instagram: ginavarney_

Snapchat: gina_varney