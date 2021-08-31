Join The Back Of The Cue

A trip to Sedgefield next with a handicap hurdle where I am hoping for a big, possibly winning run, from top-weight Snookered here.

Trainer Brian Ellison has won three of the last four runnings of this contest which I see as a big pointer, and although he has two of the six runners entered, Snookered looks to be his number one pick.

The winner of this race as a five-year-old in 2019, his Sedgefield record reads 2,1,1,1,3, and although he hasn’t won since 2019 (off this mark, by the way), he has been competing unsuccessfully in far better races, and he looks to have a far better chance than his odds imply.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Snookered 2.20pm Sedgefield 13/2 Bet365