Midweek 5 minutes with Hannah

Today we chat to Sport Babe Hannah and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Hannah (PrettyinINK)

Q2. Where are you from? Sheffield

Q3. Age? 29

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? A random mix of different things, but most have meaning. I have absolutely no idea how long I’ve had 😂 But I reckon my tattooist is getting fed up of me by now

Q5. Any piercings? I’ve grown up and taken most of them out! Just got my ears, tongue, belly and nip done now

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Modelling or Engineering?! Haha just fell into both to be honest!



Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been modelling for a few years, and in engineering for over a decade

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve done a lot of alternative modelling, including shibari (rope bondage) which was surprisingly relaxing and very liberating!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?You’ll have to wait and see! (That means no, I’m snowed under at work but that would be a boring answer) 😂

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Right…. I like everything. I’m a rock chick at heart, but I was blasting out Celine Dion the other day. Some of my favourite bands are Wasp, The Killers, Fleetwood Mac…This could go on forever to be honest



Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Lots! Cars, reading, cats ( I have a Sphynx called Nigel) 😻, music, playing pool, going for meals, fitness

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m saying no, but if I start playing Tomb Raider you can’t get me off it! If I had more time maybe I would dust off my PS4 🤣



Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I like shooting and fishing personally. My favourite sportsman has got to be Anthony Joshua.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Difficult one… I do like a horror/ thriller, my favourite movie of all time is Rocky Horror Picture Show and I like to put it on when I’m cleaning haha

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Italian and definitely pizza 🍕

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Malibu… “if you like pina coladas….”

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Myself. She’s the only person I’m up against!

Q18. Measurements? Dress size 10, shoe size 6, bra 32H

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Down near the railway line, we waved as a train went past 😜

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Bit of both, depends what mood we’re both in!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy 🐕

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Well I’m an electrical engineer. I can sing too!

Q23. Social Media? Instagram @hanaprettyinink #followme 🤪