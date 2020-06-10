Leapers Wood the punt at Ponte

In the 2.50 at Pontefract today, I think Leapers Wood is worth a punt at 8/1 on his first start for trainer Paul Midgley,

This three-year-old son of Garswood failed to get his head in front in sven runs as a juvenile when in the care of Michael Dods but did post tomke solid efforts in defeat to make the frame on four occasions.

He went down all guns blazing on handicap debut at Nottingham when staying on strongly and failing by only a short-head to overhaul What A Business off a mark of 76.

The front two pulled three lengths clear of the third home and the winner – to whom he was conceding 11lb – went on to be placed in his next three starts of 71, 72 and 75.

Leapers Wood backed that up with a solid second to Deb’s Delight in an 11-runner maiden at Redcar off an official rating of 81.

He now switches back to handicap company off 77 and that makes him a big player at the weights in my eyes in this class 4 contest judge on his second to What A Business.

Leaders Wood also returns to action having been gelded and has joined a yard that does very well with its sprinters.

Midgley also has a 25 per cent strike rate with his runners at the track in the past 12 months and Leapers Wood receives weight all-round.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Leapers Wood (8/1 bet365, Betfair, Pady Power – BOG)