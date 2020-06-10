EU to spend €100m on VEGETARIAN PPE company

Daily Sport can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the EU parliament has agreed to spend a STAGGERING €100 million on helping a GERMAN PPE company develop a range of vegetarian FACE MASKS to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The company who has remained nameless are getting ready the launch the VEGAN & VEGETARIAN friendly range in eth coming days as more nations make FACE MASKS compulsory in PUBLIC and not just for UGLY people.

The masks come in a range of colours and are all biodegradable being make from Oranges, Lettuce and Fennel.

Yes before you ask Sport Readers the world has truly gone MAD.