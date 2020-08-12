Midweek 5 minutes with Harley

On this hot and sticky SUMMER Wednesday we catch up with Sport Babe Harley and here is what this SEXY blonde had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.





Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Harley

Q2. Where are you from? Italy but live in UK now in Birmingham

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have many some of my favourite song lyrics and a portrait of Michael Jackson and some are just art designs I liked I have probably had about 50 hours now in ink on my thigh is my favourite tattoo of the joker and Harley Quinn now I kinda regret it because they totally split up duuh

Q5. Any piercings? Yes a few

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Scouted in Birmingham by a company who inspired me

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Almost 6 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Dancer specialized in commercial and Afro beat

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yeah hoping to get shooting more often and more noticed and eventually back in dancing

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? 80’s pop Michael Jackson is my go to I adore the guy and he inspires me to achieve

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes crafting oh and shopping probably my worst most expensive hobby

Q12. Are you into video games? For sure but has to he adventure /history based kinda geeky

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Not really into sports maybe fitness, lifting, etc, but no favourite persons

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Disney for sure favourite all time movie the little mermaid reminds me of my childhood and memories

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Italian foods and fave is classic carbonara made Nonnas way

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Sweet cocktails like SEX on the BEACH

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To achieve and be successful

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5ft 7in, dress size 6 with 32B BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In the car with my fiancé on a road trip

20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love for sure

21. Favourite sexual position? Her on top sends me f**king wild

22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Can’t ride a bike 😂

23. Social media? Yeah insta @blondebombdoll Facebook adelle cappola

