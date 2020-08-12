Well-weighted Rux Ruxx an each-way play at 16/1

Rux Ruxx is now back down below her last winning mark, so at 16/1 looks worth and each-way play in the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton today (6.10).

This five-year-old mare found her form with a vengeance last season after joining Tim Easterby from Andrew Balding.

She won four times, with the first of those coming off 70 and the last off 10lb higher (80) when landing a class 4 at Catterick in September by 3/4 of a length.

Rux Ruxx got put up to 83 for that and hasn’t made the frame in four subsequent starts.

However, she has shaped as if needing both her three runs this year – showing pace to race close up until fading late on at Musselburgh and Beverley before being far from disgraced last time out when 10th of 17 to Prompting.

Rux Ruxx is now able to race off 78, 2lb lower than when last victorious, and should now be fully tuned to do herself justice in this class 4 affair – a grade in which she has a 30 per cent strike rate having won three of her nine starts.

The stable is also now in better form, so I think Rux Ruxx is capable of a bold showing here and looks worth an each-way wager in a lob sided market dominated by the Sir Mark Prescott trained Kodiac Pride.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rux Ruxx (16/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet – BOG)