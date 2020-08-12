WINOS to get their own REALITY TV game show

New reality show to hit our TV screens in the autumn…. First there was ‘Bake Off’, then ‘Landscape Artist of the Year’ and now a production company is making ‘Great British Piss Artist of the Year’.

Daily Sport have learned that production company Up Yours TV based in Chelsea are to begin production of the 6 part show which will pit 8 PISS HEADS against each other to find out who is ‘Piss Artist of the Year 2020’ and entrants must be able to consume upwards of 30 units of ALCOHOL a day.

So far Daily Sport has learned of 5 of the competitors entering the contest who are renowned PISS ARTISTS in their own right.

Posh Pisshead – Billy from Hull

Contestant 1 – Billy from Hull 51 know to his mates as ‘Posh Pisshead’ for his love of fine wines

Dipso Davey – Davey from Liverpool

Contestant 2 – Davey from Liverpool 36 aka ‘Dipso Davey’

Tennents Tony – Tony from Glasgow

Contestant 3 – Tony from Glasgow 49 nickname ‘Tennents Tony’

The Pisshead Twins – Mick & Tommy from Burnley

Contestants 4 & 5 – Twins Mick & Tommy from Burnley 38 the ‘Pisshead Twins’

Alcohol abuse campaigners are up in arms about the show which they say GLORIFIES binge drinking and ALCOHOLISM but producer Rupert Smith-Majors says “It’s just good clean fun and part of GREAT BRITISH culture.”

With rumours in the TV industry that the show has been commissioned for BBC4 abolish the license fee campaign groups has jumped to SOCIAL MEDIA to demand an explanation.