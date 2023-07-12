Midweek 5 Minutes with Heather

Midweek 5 Minutes With is brought to you in association with FAWNSTARS.COM the content platform that puts the user first!

Today we chat with Sport Babe heather and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My handle to all socials and links is xheather30x

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Newcastle-Under-Lyme in Staffordshire

Q3. Age? I’m 33.

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 8 tattoo’s, no idea how many hours but I have a few bamboo tattoo’s that take much longer than normal so I’d say over 20 hours.

Q5. Any piercings? I have about 5 or 6 in my ears each side, I have my navel pierced, my nose, a dermal and a pierced lip, which I no longer have any jewellery in as that was one of my rebellious acts that I later grew out of. (Piercing, not rebellion.)

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? My first ever modelling work started when I was working in retail and a photographer approached me and asked to do some headshots for his portfolio.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been in the adult entertainment industry for almost 11 years, either modelling, dancing or now within the last few years, making my own content and really pushing my creative side with my modelling.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve recently been pushing my modelling more toward the fetish world, I’ve had features in magazines and front covers from modelling.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I definitely do! But at the moment I’m not able to discuss, but its very exciting and cant wait to share so keep an eye out on my socials for info coming up!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love all types of music, I tip between female rap and rock to be honest, a few of my favourite artists are Deftones, Nirvana, Slipknot and Blink but then I’ve been to three Beyonce concerts! Cardi B and Sevdaliza

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Who’s got time for hobbies? I suppose I use my spare time and money for travel, I love to eat new foods, make memories and experience things.

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes. Am Ii good at them? Also yes. I joke, I’m average at best.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I like to watch MMA and I love Thug Rose.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Lots of films, ranging from Edward Scissorhands to True Romance and Step Brothers.

Q15.Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Italian food. A good steak or some sushi!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Cherry, Diserano sour.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Women, on the daily. Strong women, kind women, women who back each other, single mothers, women who are working, women with families, women doing all of the above.

How is that not inspiring?

Q18. Measurements? 32D Boobs, Size 6/8 dress, 5″2, shoe size 3.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Couldn’t say I wouldn’t be allowed back.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both! Otherwise it gets boring!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? On top, Underneath, from the back, on my head, him on his head, inside, outside, all good to me.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I love to dance, sing, in pubs, on karaoke, in the shower, anywhere! I used to study performing arts and always thought I was going to work for Beyonce after college.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram @xheather30x

Twitter @xheather30x2

Snapchat @xheather30x

Onlyfans @xheather30x