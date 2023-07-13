Dancing To Success At Newmarket

The weekend is here and we round the week off with some brilliant meetings from Ascot, York, Chester, and Newmarket to name but four, what a time to be alive if you are a racing fan. Handicaps are, by definition, harder races to solve, but if you get it right you can reap your rewards and I am hoping we can all do just that courtesy of Dancing Goddess in the 2.15pm where the trip of seven furlongs made me sit up and take notice.

She won her only start over this distance as a two-year-old on the all-weather at Kempton, and returned this season with a length second back at Kempton followed by a three-length fifth at Ascot, travelling well and weakening close home on both occasions. She makes her handicap debut off a mark of 94 here which seems fair enough, and if she can be covered up and produced late on by William Buick, this trip may see her get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dancing Goddess 2.15pm Newmarket 6/1 888Sport.com