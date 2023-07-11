Frankel Colours Can Score In the Race Named After Sir Henry

Sir Michael Stoute’s Nostrum has been missing for far longer than connections had hoped, with the 2000 Guineas in May seen as his early season target, but his trainer adamantly refuses to rush his horses, and the fact he turns out in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes in the Frankel colours suggests he is ready to roll despite an absence of 278 days.

He arrived at Newmarket unbeaten last season ahead of the Group One Dewhurst Stakes before finishing third to English Guineas winner Chaldean, but dropped in class for his return this ought to be a confidence booster ahead of later targets, though Imperial Emperor will make sure he knows he has been in a race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nostrum 4.45pm Newmarket 5/2 all bookmakers