Midweek 5 minutes with Holly

Today we catch up with Sport Babe Holly and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Hol, Holly il answer to many things

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Plymouth

Q3. Age? 28



Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them?

I have a 5 tattoos. One on my foot and one back of the neck, my thigh/hip piece took the longest, my ribs were the most painful and I also have a master piece on my pubic area but shhh that’s a secret

Q5. Any piercings? ears , belly button and 1 nipple piercing but soon enough il be making that two …it seems lonely to me

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I first started through Plymouth calendar girls and what a experience that turned out to be..it was brilliant



Q7. How long have you been in the business? I started the calendar back when I was 19 and iv been in and out of modelling for 9 years now

Q8. What are some of your previous projects?

Iv done shoots with a few amazing photographers but went and travelled the world for 6 months in 2017 ..so I invested alot of my time into researching country’s and that became my life’s goal for the last few years

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?



I’m very open to new projects i would love to get back into the modelling industry so I’m happy to see where life takes me on my next adventure

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m definitely one of those girls who enjoys all sorts of music but get me in a pub with a live Irish band and I’m yours

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? is holidays a hobby? if so booking flights seems to mine



Q12. Are you into video games? I can be if you want me to be…but i am competitive il have you know.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I do love football I have to admit, I’m a massive Liverpool fan so every game you’ll find me at the pub with my Liverpool shift on …dont judge me



Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m a film addict … I’m into war films my favourites being The Patriot and Hacksaw ridge if you haven’t seen them you need to make that happen

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? food in general makes me happy I can get hangry at times so if you feed me il be your best friend …Tapas is a good start

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I am a cider drinker….. 🎵



Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? you should be your own inspiration…. Never regret a day in your life, good days give you happiness and bad days give you experience.

Q18. Measurements? 32C and a size 8/10

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? there have been a few! but I guess sex in a cinema was interesting and whoever thought a cinema date would be a boring huh…



Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k?

I’m a sucker for the fast and furious the more passionate the better

Q21. Favourite sexual position? reverse cowgirl is a great one, knowing full well the guy is getting THE best view is such a turn on in itself!



Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m petrified of flying but jumped out of a plane on Christmas eve in Australia with only a vest and shorts on along with the worst hangover of my life ….it was magical

Pics by Tom Coles for Daily Sport