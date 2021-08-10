Sir Michael Knows Exactly The Sort Needed For The 4.40pm At Salisbury

The 4.40pm at Salisbury looks a tricky little affair but I note that Sir Michael Stoute likes to target this race and has won two of the last five runnings with Dubka and Almareekh, both three-year-olds, and he will know where he stands with Maytal this season.

Now that Richard Kingscote has given up his stable jockey role with Tom Dascombe to commit to more rides for Sir Michael, he will be eager to get things going for the master of Freemason Lodge, and the daughter of Sea The Stars looks to be a slow burner. Placed on her first three starts she got off the mark in a Haydock maiden over this trip, before finding her stamina overstretched on her handicap debut off this mark at Newbury when just holding on to third over close to a mile and three quarters.

A return to this trip may be all that she needs, though the faster the ground the better, so fingers crossed the rains stay away for a change.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Maytal 4.40pm Salisbury 7/2 Bet365