Ballydoyle Dark Horse Looks Interesting At The Curragh

We can all think what we like about the Ballydoyle/Coolmore set-up, but what we do know is they are both efficient and shrewd business people, so the fact that they keep Innisfree in training speaks volumes for his ability – at home if nothing else.

A winner twice from four starts as a juvenile, he rounded off his season with a well-beaten second to Kameko at Newcastle in the Group One Futurity Stakes in October 2019 – and has not been seen on a racecourse since.

That form was franked in a big way when his conqueror went on to win the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last year as well as a fourth in both the Epsom Derby and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, and although we have to take his fitness on trust after coming up for two years off the track, Ballydoyle have the facilities to get them as tuned up as they want to on the gallops, and I am hoping he has a lot more to offer, both this season and possibly next as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Innisfree 6.00pm The Curragh 5/1 William Hill