Midweek 5 Minutes with Honour May

Today we catch up with SPORT BABE Honour May and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? – Honour May

Q2. Where are you from? – Knutsford, Cheshire

Q3. Age? – 24

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? – I have 8 small ones all from my travels around the world!

Q5. Any piercings? – Just my Belly and my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? – My first ever girlfriend was a webcam model and introduced me to the world of adult modelling and photography! Goes with out saying that I was very Intrigued by this strange and lucrative world. After doing some very in-depth research I left my Veterinary science degree and became a full time model, actress and porn star!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? – almost 5 years now!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? – I shoot for many Different projects all over the world but some of my favourite are the VR cosplay scenes I get to create!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? – I’m working on a lot of my own content at the moment. My brand ManorHouseXXX is coming along nicely!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? – I love country music and enjoy a good Hoedown! My favourite band is “Old Dominion”

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? – I’m a passionate horse rider, rock climber, hiker and kayaker.

Q12. Are you into video games? – Yes I have been waiting for months for the last of us part two to be released!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? – I’m not really into sport but Show jumping or horse Racing are always fun to watch!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? – I love natural disaster movies and my favourite is “The day after tomorrow”

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? – I’m a fabulous cook even if I do say so my self! No one cooks steak like I do!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? – Whisky all the way! What kind of cowgirl would I be if I didn’t love whisky!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? – My nana! Good old Mrs May used to be a model too back in the day!

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) –

Hight: 5,6ft

Dress Size: UK 8

Boob size: 32 C

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? – True story… on the log fume at Alton Towers!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? – depends who my victim or lover is haha!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? – Doggy style all the way!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? – I’m actually a direct Descendent of Winston Churchill and Princess Diana!

Q23. Social media? – Instagram – @MissHonourMay Twitter – @MissHonorMay