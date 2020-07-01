Class-dropping Velvet worth siding with at Southwell

Now dropped back in class, Dino Velvet looks worth a punt to provide in-form trainer Alan King with another winner in the 3.40 at Southwell today.

This seven-year-old landed back-to-back class 3 contests at Market Rasen and Straford in good style at thestart of last year before finishing an excellent seven length second of 14 to Verdana Blue in the class 2 Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr off a mark of 134 when staying on to be nearest at the finish.

Dino Velvet then ran very well in the valuable Grade 3 Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock when a six length sixth of 17 to Le Patriote off 135 where he raced at the rear before making headway three from home and kept on well to again be closest at the finish off 135.

He was also far from disgraced on the final start of the campaign when an 11 length sixth of 15 to Grapevine in the Listed 2m Summer Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen off 134.

The form of those races read very well in relation to this lower grade class 3 affair and Dino Velvet is able to race in it off 133.

That us just 4lb higher than wheb last successful and gives him a big shout at the weights on the pick of his form.

Dino Velvet also comes into this following a pipeopener on the level at Wolverhampton and has a 37.5 per cent strike rate in class 3 company having won three times and been placed once in eights starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dino Velvet (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)