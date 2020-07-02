Wild about the chances of Edric

Having run really well last time out, Wild Edric looks worth a wager at 13/2 to get back to winning ways in the 5f handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.00).

This Tom Dascombe trained four-year-old has won twice and been placed once in four starts at the track.

In the last of those successes 12 montsh ago over 5f he showed plenty of speed to dispute the lead until taking up the running two from home to forge clear and score easily by four lengtsh off a mark of 76.

He backed that up with two solid efforts to finish runner-up here over 6f and at Chester over 5f off 80.

Wild Edric now has to race off 83 but he has been successful off just 2lb lower in the past and showed that he could be competitive off his current rating at Newcastle at the beginning of last month when racing up with the pace until being unable to find any extra close home to be beaten 1 1/2 lengths into third behind Brian The Snail in a competitive class 4 for the grade.

He raced keenly that day and that spin should have blown away the cobwebs and put him spot on for this.

The drop back to the minumum trip should also not be a problem given that Wild Edric is a speedy sort who has won around Chester.

He also has a 30 per cent strike rate in the grade (class 4) and hails from a yard in decent nick at present.

With the return to this venue an obvious plus, everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts Wild Edric (13/2 Betfred, Paddy Power – BOG)