Midweek 5 minutes with Ines

Today we catch up with Babe Ines and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Ines Silva
Q2. Where are you from? Portugal but live in Great Yarmouth England
Q3. Age? 21
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 2 Tattoos that have meaning for me
Q5. Any piercings? Ears
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Modelling catwalks
Q7. How long have you been in the business? 3 to 4 years
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I do a lot of things in the modelling industry I couldn’t really name them all I’m also a stay-at-home mum
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Maybe some onlyfans content at the moment I’m only focusing on Halloween shoots
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Well I don’t really know anyone’s name but more like popular songs now these days from 2021
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love my history I also like trying to play video games investigating abandoned places
Q12. Are you into video games? Definitely
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Rugby football boxing tennis hockey
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror movie the wrong turn
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favourite meal is definitely a Sunday dinner
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I don’t really drink but it would probably be gin
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? There is not a celebrity that inspires me but my child inspired me to become a better person and inspires me to become a better model and achieve something for myself
Q18. Measurements? My height is 5.9
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? You will never know🤣
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Passionate sex is better
Q21. Favourite sexual position? Oh dear
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Unfortunately I’m proud and I love my second world war history
Q23. What are your social media accounts? My Instagram is @ines_official_model and everything else is connected in my Instagram link on my bio
Photos by @photographybynick for Daily Sport ©2021