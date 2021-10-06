Midweek 5 minutes with Ines

Today we catch up with Babe Ines and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Ines Silva

Q2. Where are you from? Portugal but live in Great Yarmouth England

Q3. Age? 21



Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 2 Tattoos that have meaning for me

Q5. Any piercings? Ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Modelling catwalks

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 3 to 4 years



Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I do a lot of things in the modelling industry I couldn’t really name them all I’m also a stay-at-home mum

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Maybe some onlyfans content at the moment I’m only focusing on Halloween shoots



Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Well I don’t really know anyone’s name but more like popular songs now these days from 2021

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love my history I also like trying to play video games investigating abandoned places



Q12. Are you into video games? Definitely

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Rugby football boxing tennis hockey

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror movie the wrong turn

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favourite meal is definitely a Sunday dinner



Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I don’t really drink but it would probably be gin

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? There is not a celebrity that inspires me but my child inspired me to become a better person and inspires me to become a better model and achieve something for myself

Q18. Measurements? My height is 5.9



Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? You will never know🤣

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Passionate sex is better

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Oh dear



Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Unfortunately I’m proud and I love my second world war history

Q23. What are your social media accounts? My Instagram is @ines_official_model and everything else is connected in my Instagram link on my bio

Photos by @photographybynick for Daily Sport ©2021