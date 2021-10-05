Quinn Horse Can Double Up Under A Penalty

Betting in a 12 runner handicap isn’t my normal cup of tea, but I do like the chances of Rebel Redemption in the 6.00pm at Chelmsford where the four-year-old will try to follow up a very each course and distance win at the end of last month.

Trained by John Quinn, who has his horses in great form, the gelded son of Lethal Force has to carry a 5lb penalty for that success but he goes up 7lb for future contests making him a couple of pounds well in here, but more importantly, he was value for more than the official two-length winning margin.

His record here at Chelmsford is also encouraging with two wins from four starts, and while he is in this kind of form, he simply has to be backed until he is beaten.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rebel Redemption 6.00pm Chelmsford 9/2 Paddy Power and Betfair