Midweek 5 Minutes with J Bird

Today Sport Readers we catch up with SCOTTISH BABE J Bird and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? J Bird

Q2. Where are you from? Dumfries

Q3. Age? 34

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Over 10 tattoos and at least 50 hours

Q5. Any piercings? Just a few

Q6. How did you get started in the industry? A friend asked me to join her on one of her shoots.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? A couple of years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? To be honest, I just do this for fun. I’ve never really worked on a project

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Nothing planned yet.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love ALL music. Depending on what mood I’m into, depends on what I’m listening to at that moment. My all time favourite band has to be the Eels though.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love reading, writing. Playing about on TikTok and running around in the woods foraging.

Q12. Are you into video games? Not really if I’m to be honest.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Does tongue twister count? 😂

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I am a hopeless romantic and live for love. All time fav has to be the note book. Every girl needs a Noah.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I absolutely love vegetables and fruit. Fav meal though has to be a roast.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Champagne

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be as authentic as possible in any situation.

Q18. Measurements? 34FF BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The kinkiest experience I’ve had sexually is in a sex dungeon with all the toys you can imagine

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love

Q21. Favourite sexual position? 69

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a gypsy by blood

Q23. Social media?

Facebook- Jenna Foulger

Instagram- adventurous_artist

Onlyfans- adventurous_artist_

Photos by @Cleo_Capture for Daily Sport ©2020