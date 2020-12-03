Class-dropping Hydroplane weighted to open hurdles account

Having shaped nicely last time out, Hydroplane is a strong fancy to open his account over the obstacles now dropped in class in the 2m handicap hurdle at Market Rasen today (1.22).

This four-year-old won three times on the level last year when trained by Sir Mark Prescott and rounded off the campaign with a solid second at Epsom off a rating of 79.

He has had just four starts over hurdles since joining Ian Williams and caught the eye on the second of those at Ludlow back in January when a tenderly handled 9 3/4 length four of 10 to the now 137-rated Mick Pastor.

Hydroplane then shaped as if needing the run following a break when seventh at Huntingdon in October before putting in a much improved effort on handicap debut at Cheltenham last month when eight of 17 to Lively Citizen in a class 3 off a mark of 109.

After being held-up towards the rear, he made good headway two from home before being unable to find any extra approaching the last to be beaten 5 3/4 lengths.

It was a performance which suggested there was better to come and Hydroplane is able to race in this less competitive class 4 affair off 2lb lower.

It makes him look potentially well-treated and very much the one to be on in my eyes given that he also remains unexposed and is open to plenty of improvement.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Hydroplane (7/2 bet365 – BOG)