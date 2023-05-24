Midweek 5 Minutes with Jasmine

This week we catch up with SPORT ABBE Jasmine and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jasmine

Q2. Where are you from? From Lincoln U.K

Q3. Age? 46

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 10 tattoos over 40hrs

Q5. Any piercings? 11 piercings

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Started off on my Facebook

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 2 Years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Working with a 47cm toy

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? New collabs coming

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all kinds of music from pop to rock to classical

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Making gore cakes that went viral few years ago. DIY interior design /styling/Lego

Q12. Are you into video games? Love vintage and retro games

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Football / Man U / Marcus Rashford

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Favourite movie is Stand by me. All time favourite is Top gun

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Favourite type of food has to be Italian and favourite meal keema curry with coconut rice

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Has to be champagne cocktail

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Has to be my grandad he was a soldier in the war.. inspired me so much

Q18. Measurements? 34GG bust waist 28

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a plane to Vegas

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like both depends on my mood

Q21. Favourite sexual position? 69

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Speak 4 languages and I’m great with my hands

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Jasminebond.co.uk all my links insta Jasmine07a / twitter Jasmine007a

