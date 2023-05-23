Art Has A Decent Draw

Sticking to the all-weather tonight and there may be a spot of value to be found with the Brian Meehan trained Art Of Romance in the 6.52pm. Although still a maiden, he gets 7lb from likely favourite Enfjaar, who hasn’t had a run this year, and 19lb from recent winner Rayat, which must give him a much better chance than he would have at level weights.

Second to Covey on his only run so far at Newmarket, the winner has bolted up since and looks a useful sort, and with any improvement for that and the added furlong here, we have a solid shout at a sensible price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Art of Romance 6.52pm Chelmsford 7/1 most bookmakers