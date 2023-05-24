The racing always moves up a gear on a Friday and I am going to drive myself all the way north to Haydock this afternoon where I will be backing two horses at the best prices I can find in the ring, starting with the 4.25pm where I will be having an each way punt on Sub Rosa if the bookies will give me a sensible price.

Racing in the famous Cheveley Park colours and trained by the in-form Roger Varian, the daughter of Twilight Son was as green as grass on her only start at Newmarket, and went into my little black book for this season as soon as the race was over. Of o curse we have to take her fitness on trust here and she is up against some useful opposition, but if she is wound up for her return, now may be the time to grab the best price before she goes on to better things.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sub Rosa 4.25pm Haydock 100/30 most bookmakers