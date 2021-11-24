Midweek 5 MInutes with Jenna Starr

Today we chat to US newbie the very SEXY Jenna Starr and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jenna Starr

Q2. Where are you from? Born and raised in California, US

Q3. Age? 32



Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have Aquarius on my left wrist and mental health awareness on my right arm. A lotus with a triangle around it, it represents feminine strength. I have my kids birth dates in Roman numerals on my right side of my rib cage. Also a feather on my lower left back that represents freedom.

Q5. Any piercings? At this time I only have my tongue ring left, I’ve gotten rid of all of the rest.

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? Started an OnlyFans during COVID and Brazzers contacted me to shoot for them a few months later in 2020.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? About a year!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I own my own stand alone salon for 5 years prior doing lashes and Microblading.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Just looking to stretch my legs and shoot with more companies.



Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? RAP, Hop hop, & RMB….too many great artists to choose a favorite.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Love to eat obviously it goes to my thighs haha traveling and trying new things.

Q12. Are you into video games? No



Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I like basketball and fighting but never really had a team and don’t wanna just pick one at this point.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? White chicks lol

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Seafood and steak although I’m a gigantic foodie…I eat almost anywhere



Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? It really just depends on my mood and options where I do but if I buy for at home it’s definitely a white claw.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be a success

Q18. Measurements? 40-29-52 with 34DD BOOBS



Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? A roof top probably wasn’t the safest lol.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? If I like you I wanna make love if I’m horny or don’t care much just f**k.



Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy but gotta have missionary when I like you.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have ADHD severe, prefer to be a night owl, love to sing.

Q23. Social media channels? Instagram/Twitter/OnlyFans @jenna__starr