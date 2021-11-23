GHAZ Ready to shine in title fight with Finiello Nov 27

Hamed Ghaz will finally get his chance to shine on Saturday November 27 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena, after suffering the disappointment of a late show cancellation … and losing his dream holiday in the fallout! Promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson’s Fight Academy have secured an IBO continental title bout with Italian champ Vincenzo Finiello



The Bradford man was due to headline at Ponds Forge in October but after the show was scuppered due to a late medical issue, Ghaz also decided to forego his honeymoon trip to Dubai – booked for straight afterwards – knowing the show would be rescheduled in the coming weeks.



Luckily the undefeated lightweight doesn’t have to prepare for a new opponent and will still face Italian champion, Vincenzo Finiello, LIVE and exclusive on Fightzone.

In his last OUTING in June, Ghaz was clinically took apart former top amateur Liam Shinkwin, 9-2-1, in 3 rounds to record the best win of his 17-0, 4 KO’s career.

Finiello will be another step up in CLASS coming into the fight on the back of a 5 fight winning streak which saw him capture the Italian title enroute. The 37yo has lost just 4 of 21 bouts and has never been stopped.



“The disappointment was the worst”, 25yo Ghaz told Daily Sport Boxing.

“I’d prepared for the fight, felt good, had my final check weight, and everything was perfect … until I heard the news just a couple of days before the fight! I was absolutely devastated.

“I spoke to my manager though who explained about getting a new date sorted for a few weeks time. I could have gone to Dubai and fought again in the New Year but decided to stay in the gym because it was going to be my first title fight, but I was unable to get a refund on the holiday, so lost it!

“Money comes and goes but boxing is my passion, and I’ll use all this to spur me on to win my first belt.”

Also appearing on the rescheduled show are Raza Hamza from Birmingham; Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, James Rayworth, Nathan Owen, Zane Clark and John Fewkes; Doncaster’s Danny Murrel; Danny Hall, Callum Simpson and Matty Heppingstall from Barnsley, and John Patrick Harker from York.

FOR TICKET INFORMATION CONTACT 01142 434 443.