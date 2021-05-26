Midweek 5 minutes with Jody

Today we chat to blonde Sport Babe Jody and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our loyal Sport Readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jody

Q2. Where are you from? Birmingham

Q3. Age? 21ish OK I lye 38 ;)

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? – I have a tribal tattoo at the bottom of my back which I got when I was a lot younger and literally just started a half sleeve on my arm. Only had 2 hours on it so far and have had a rose and a lioness queen to begin with.

Q5. Any piercings? Only my ears and belly button at the moment looking at getting my nipple pieced now we are back out of lockdown.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I won a modelling competition in Manchester and new from there I wanted to do a little bit more so built up my portfolio and started applying for promo jobs. Before I new it I was working at car shows & events and bagged a job as a ring girl

Q7. How long have you been in the business? About 7/8 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have worked with a variety of amazing photographers creating all kinds of images from modern looks to 1950s from fashion to lingerie. From studio to location. I have produced and sold calendars to raise money for charities as well promoted at charity events.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Everything’s been a bit quiet lately due to the lockdown hopefully when we are able to travel I have an opportunity to model abroad id also like to get into the music video industry. There’s a few things I’ve got lined up so well see how that goes

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love reggea and old school r&b . I also absolutely love Ed Sheeran as well as Stormzy

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Cars and bikes are my life. I’m either out on my quad or ktm getting dirty or living fast on the superbikes. I’m also currently in the middle of re storing my RS Turbo so that’s keeping me busy . Race cars are life

Q12. Are you into video games? I have my own games room at my house . I Have everything in there from a ps5 to SEGA mega drive . Even have a commodore 64 and Atari I’m a lot better at a bit of Mario or Sonic though then call of duty

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Motosport or motocross but I do like a bit of boxing too

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Absolutely love chic flicks but my favorite films would have to be gone in 60 seconds or need for speed. I mean what’s better then racing round the country in a mustang and getting turned on by the boost

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Might sound strange but I love broccoli those little trees are sooo under rated I prefer a home cooked Sunday lunch to fast food any day

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Always a martini girl me

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I always inspire to be a better me , every year to be and do better then the year before. I’m always inspired by people who treat people with nothing but kindness and love

Q18. Measurements? Height 5’2 dress size 8 chest 34B feet size 3

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Back of an escort cabby with the roof off

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Too many

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can fix cars better then I can fix my make up

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram @Rs_turbo_barbiiee