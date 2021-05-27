Sweet on the chances of Reward in Sandown opener

In the 1m 2f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Sandown (5.45), I think Sweet Reward is decent value at 7/1 to land the spoils.

This Johnny Portman trained four-year-old got off the mark on soft ground at Newbury last August when quickening clear to land a 12-runner class 5 contest by 2 3/4 lengths off a mark of 69.

He then ran very well in a class 4 over this course and distance when a running on 1 1/2 length runner-up to Tindrum off 75, and now meets that rival on 1lb better terms.

Sweet Reward got up to 77 for that and failed to trouble the judge in his next three starts in class 4 company.

However, he comes into this having taken a step back in the right direction last time out in a class 5 at Newbury where after racing in midfield he kept on nicely to finish a three length third of 13 to Madame Peltier without being unduly knocked about.

That was just his second start of the campaign, so Sweet Reward should not be fully tuned to do himself justice.

He is able to race in this same grade affair off an unchanged mark of 74 and that looks exploitable in my eyes on the pick of his form.

Underfoot conditions also hold no fears and Sweet Reward has also hit the frame in both his starts over this course and distance – so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sweet Reward (7/1 bet365 – BOG)