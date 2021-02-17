Midweek 5 minutes with Katie

This week we chat to TATTOOED BABE Katie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Katie Cursed

Q2. Where are you from? I’m a Witchy Alternative Model from the North East.

Q3. Age? I’m 34 this year

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Yes I have many tattoos, I’d have to say over 30hours and will be ongoing I’m no where near as tattooed as what I’d like to be.

Q5. Any piercings?Yes, I have my ears stretched and some other ear piercings along with some facial and navel. I will possibly get more in the future.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry?I was approached by a photographer on Facebook to do a TFP shoot, he assumed I was already modelling and offered to add to my portfolio. When I told him I didn’t do modelling he still wanted to work with me as he liked my look and style. I did a fashion shoot with him back in 2011 I did a lingerie shoot with another photographer that same day and from then I was booked for more shoots and got featured in Nuts Magazine, Sunday Sport and Daily Sport that same year.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since I was 24, so my 10year birthday in modelling this year.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve been doing fashion to glamour over the years, I became a Suicide Girl 7 years ago and have been featured in several Magazines and on some front covers.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? With restrictions of lockdown because of covid19 I’ve not really been able to shoot much, but I’ll hopefully be back in the studio and on location shoots soon as it’s possible.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like a variety of music and bands, I mainly listen to rock and indie bands. My favourite bands are king’s of leon, guns and roses, fleetwood mac. I’m a huge fan of Lana Del Rey and Stevie Nicks, I plan to have their portraits tattooed on me in the future.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Reading, Makeup Artistry, Crystal Therapy and Tarot I’m into witchy things.

Q12. Are you into video games? Only MK and Street Fighter….. Old School games like Mario Bros, World 3 is the best.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I used to be really into rugby, but have lost interest in it over the years.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite films would be The Craft, I love witchy shit. I a huge fan of Tim Burton, Nightmare before Christmas definitely a favourite of mine. And I love Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, plus Star Wars trilogy. I actually named my cat’s after characters from Alice in Wonderland and Star Wars.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Oh god, I just love food it’s hard to pick a favourite type…… anything takeaway! I hate cooking.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Rhubarb and Ginger Gin and I do love a Malibu and coke.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be creative wether it be with my modelling, makeup or with my tattoos I love to express creativity.

Q18. Measurements? 36B boobs, Size 10, 5’4ft

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?A hotel spa, the hotel should of put wet floor signs down I could of sued for slipping into dick! Ha.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both….. you get the same results from either and both are just as f**king amazing.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Valedictorian & Wheelbarrow

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? If I was ever given the chance to meet 3 famous dead people it would be Abraham Lincoln, Freddie Mercury and Bettie Page all for the same reason because they loved cat’s!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Follow me on Instagram @katie_cursed_666