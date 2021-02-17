Class-dropping Estrela Star weighted to strike at Wolves

In the 1m 6f handicap at Wolverhampton today (3.50), the well-weighted Estrela Star is a strong fancy at 11/4 now dropped back in class.

This Ali Stronge trained five year-old rattled up a hat-trick in class 6 contests at the start of last year. In the last of those at Linfield he quickened clear at the furlong marker to win easing down by 4 1/2 lengths off a mark of 66.

Estrela Star got put up to 74 for that impressive success and failed to trouble the judge in his next eight starts in class 5 company.

However, he comes into this on the back of a much improved effort in a class 5 at Kempton 11 days ago when a 2 1/2 length third of nine to My Boy Sepoy – staying on from off the pace to be nearest at the finish.

That was a big step back in the right direction and Estrela Star now drops back down into class 6 company for the first time since landing his aforementioned hat-trick off an unchanged mark of 63.

It makes him a major player at weights in a grade in which he has a 27 per cent strike rate having won three times and been placed on four occasions in 11 starts.

So if building on his latest effort, I think Estrela Star is going to be very tough to beat.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Estrela Star (11/4 bet365 – BOG)