Straight Swap an each-way play at 20/1

Now dropped back down in trip off a potentially handy mark, Straight Swap looks decent value at 20/1 in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Sandown today (4.50).

This Chris Gordon trained six-year-old has only had four starts over the obstacles and posted an improved effort on the third of those when a staying on five length second of 12 to Take Your Time in a class 3 novice contest over 2m 1f at Ludlow.

The winner, whom he met on level weights, has since run well to make the frame on two occasions – including on handicap debut in a class 3 when third a highly-regarded sort off 124.

Big Bresil, who finished just under 14 lengths behind the selection in fifth, also ran well next time up on handicap debut when runner-up off 122.

That gives the form a solid look and Straight Swap comes into this having shaped better than the bare result on handicap debut in a class 2 here over 2m 7f when a 39 lengths eighth of 10 to Portrush Ted off 116.

He travelled powerfully for much of the contest before weakening badly two from home and making a mistake at the last.

The drop back down to 2m 3f here looks sure to suit and Straight Swap is able to race in this far less competitive class 4 affair off 1lb lower.

A revised rating of 115 looks exploitable judge on his aforementioned run behind Take Your Time and he remains unexposed and open to further progression.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Straight Swap (20/1 bet365 – BOG)