Midweek 5 minutes with Kay Louise

Today we chat to Kay Louise and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Kay Louise

Q2. Where are you from? Sheffield

Q3. Age? 42

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 4 around 1hr 30 mins

Q5. Any piercings? Yes ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Mosel scouted

Q7. How long have you been in the business? After having done several years, years back, but been back doing nearly a year

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Fashion, Glamour and Adult

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes a few with really good photographers

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like dance music

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love fashion and interior design

Q12. Are you into video games? Defo not into video games

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Football and Sheffield United all the way

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite all time film is Dirty Dancing

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love anything to do with salads

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Favourite beverage is a nice cold glass rose wine

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum

Q18. Measurements? Size 10 5ft 11in DD BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In an elevator sexy as

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love

Q21. Favourite sexual position? All the way on TOP

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I love singing

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @kaylouise2021 Facebook WhatsApp messenger and Snapchat