Midweek 5 minutes with Kay Louise

Today we chat to Kay Louise and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Kay Louise
Q2. Where are you from? Sheffield
Q3. Age? 42
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 4 around 1hr 30 mins
Q5. Any piercings? Yes ears
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Mosel scouted
Q7. How long have you been in the business? After having done several years, years back, but been back doing nearly a year
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Fashion, Glamour and Adult
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes a few with really good photographers
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like dance music
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love fashion and interior design
Q12. Are you into video games? Defo not into video games
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Football and Sheffield United all the way
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite all time film is Dirty Dancing
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love anything to do with salads
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Favourite beverage is a nice cold glass rose wine
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum
Q18. Measurements? Size 10 5ft 11in DD BOOBS
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In an elevator sexy as
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love
Q21. Favourite sexual position? All the way on TOP
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I love singing
Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @kaylouise2021 Facebook WhatsApp messenger and Snapchat