John Gallagher’s Gelding All Set To Strike At Epsom

With Goodwood expecting even more rain and long lists of non-runners to look through, we may be better off focussing on the quicker draining Epsom track today, where Good ground appears to be their confident prediction.

It is an evening card but I do quite like the look of Intercessor, who runs in the Apprentice Jockeys handicap at 6.00pm with the benefit of William Humphrey in the saddle with his 7lb claim. A winer last time out under the same jockey (and this is a huge bonus), he made all the running over this trip to come home three lengths clear of his field at Nottingham, and a five-pound penalty seems unlikely to be enough to stop him if he arrives here in the same form.

He won’t have things all his own way at the head of affairs hence the bet size but he won’t get many better opportunities to score again this season, and hopefully today is also his day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Intercessor 6.00pm Epsom 7/1 William Hill, BetVictor