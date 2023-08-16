Midweek 5 Minutes with Kianna

Today we chat BUSTY MILF Kianna and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? You can refer to me as Kianna or Porno Mommy

Q2. Where are you from? Canada

Q3. Age? In my 50.

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have a couple tattoos. One little one on my toe that hurt like hell, matching with my BFF who lives in Victoria. Quan Yin on my tailbone area she is the female Buddha the goddess of compassion and looks over children and women. Also with some pink plumeria flowers cause I love flowers as well.

Q5. Any piercings? I have my ears double pierced. I used to have my belly pierced, do you think I should pierce it again? A fan mentioned it to me and I have been thinking about if I should or not again?

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? I started off as a stripper/dancer in the Vancouver area-late 90’s then I met Shay Sights at the French Maid in Calgary Alberta and the rest is history.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since the early 2000’s baby – so love you long time LOL.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have done a lot of projects from my Pussyman, Sin City Days to just the launch of Milfy for Vixen.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have an ongoing nominated series for Evil Angel – Kianna Dior BUSTY CUMSLUT shot by Jonni Darkko. I am also in the process of making Tit Bangs, like blow bangs but with my mommy milkers. Also my OnlyFans.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I have always loved all types of music depending on my vibe. I love classic rock, old school hip hop r n b, Chill buddha lounge. I LOVE good Ambient music that helps me relax and sleep as well.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love to work out with weights, go for walks and play with Bear my dog and watch movies. My days are pretty tight on time.

Q12. Are you into video games? I used to play Pac Man does that answer your question.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Well I am from Canada so guess what HOCKEY lol. But I loved Kobe and was a huge fan living in LA for so long. Mamba mentality :)

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Fav movie that’s a tough one. There are so many but I usually end up watching some crime movies. I have learnt to be careful of my Netflix binges when it’s not a movie and has episodes before you know it’s season 4 and 3 am in the morning :)

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? You know I have always loved fresh spaghetti and big Italian meatballs.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Mmm, usually a super expensive bottle of red wine or champagne. I do not drink much at all anymore so when I do I make sure it’s a good one.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Definitely Louise Hay, such an amazing groundbreaking lady. I got to meet her before she passed away.

Q18. Measurements? 36 DDD 27 is what I know right now and my Asian ass.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I was just out of high school my first time in a sex movie/toy store off Granville Street Vancouver, Canada in a seedy movie booth.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? It depends when I’m making movies I’m definitely f**king but sex with connection well that makes my heart flutter.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? My fav position changes with dick shape, but overall I have to say missionary so I can spit on his cock or when I feel full balls slap my pussy damm that makes me HOT!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Gosh I’m not sure maybe that I grew up in a super religious town that is or was in the Guinness book of world records of most churches per capita. I worked on my family’s farm that taught me to be a hard worker and family values with a kink of getting Huge Loads.

Q23. Social media channels?

Twitter @kianna_dior

Insta: @officialKiannaDior

OnlyFans: @kianna_dior

Sext: www.SextKianna.com

Modelhub: @kianna-dior

Redgifs.com: @kiannadior

Website: www.kiannadior.com

