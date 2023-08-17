Sing For Your Supper At Newmarket

All of the runners here are greyer if not balder than I am, and I have to be honest and say I can see the appeal of the occasional novelty event restricted to horses of a certain colour. It is still a handicap and still a tricky one to solve, and although I accept the form of Charlie Hills’ Divine Libra stands out after his two-length third in a Class Two handicap at Newmarket, I note the stable are hardly firing in the winners lately and I prefer to look for better value elsewhere. Music Society was last seen at Glorious Goodwood when coming home a three and a quarter length fifth despite failing to get a clear run in a Class Two, and he also drops significantly in grade which others appear to have missed.

His last run in this grade was in October 2022 when he won a shade cleverly, and coincidentally that was off exactly the same handicap mark as he is burdened with today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Music Society 2.05pm Newmarket 10/1 most bookmakers