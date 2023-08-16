FRANK looking UPSET the applecart against Yafai on Saturday

Sheffield’s former British flyweight champion Tommy Frank is looking for the UPSET come Saturday night in Birmingham when he TOPS the bill against raising STAR Galal Yafai at the city’s Utilita Arena live on DAZN for the WBC International flyweight title.

30yo Yafai 4-0, 3 KO’s comes from a fighting family with brothers Kal and Gamal already established names in the sport younger brother and former Olympic GOLD medalist Galal is looking to continue the FAMILIES take over of BRUMMIE boxing as he edges up the rankings.

Frank also 30yo has lost 3 bouts in 19 outings in the pro game and has picked up a number of title along the way including the BRITISH title in 2021. Despite losing that title in his last outing in May to world class Welshman Jay Harris – Tommy [Frank], is confident he’ll have too much for up and coming fighter, Yafai.

“I think they’re overlooking me,” insisted Frank. “I have a lot of respect for Galal and Robert McCracken and he’s got a good team around him. So, I don’t think they personally will be overlooking me but I just get the sense that, in general, maybe by Matchroom and others. Of course, that’s all because he’s an Olympic gold medallist and it’s to be expected, in a way – so it doesn’t worry me.

“Despite being a former British and Commonwealth champion, in some ways it’ll be a big upset in boxing [if I win]. A win in his backyard will get me a lot of credit and kudos, I’m going there to spoil the party and really looking forward to the occasion.

“To be honest, this is probably the biggest fight of my career. The highlight, so far, has been winning the British Title but winning this fight with the eyes of the boxing world on me, live on DAZN, could be life-changing financially and mean appearing on bigger shows.

“I honestly wasn’t expecting this opportunity coming off the back of the loss to Jay Harris; it’s fallen into my lap and was too good to turn down. And I’m intending to make the most of it.”

Franks manager/promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson, said: “I think Tommy’s being slept on a bit in this fight. Maybe people are looking at his loss to [Jay] Harris and reading more into it. Jay is a world class fighter and Tommy matched him and had the better of him at times, before running out of steam

“Tommy’s a consummate professional. He’ll be super fit and is huge at the weight and I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him coming out on top in Galal’s home city.”