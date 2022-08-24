Midweek 5 Minutes with Lala

This week we chat to sex BLONDE Lala and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our loyal readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Lala

Q2. Where are you from? Sussex

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? None at all, I love tattooe on other people but don’t want any on myself!

Q5. Any piercings? Just my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? My dad died really suddenly and I thought life is too short you’ve got to go out there, experiment and enjoy what you love!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 6 months

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Glamour model magazine, naturist magazine, Dominatrix.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes it’s been non stop since I quit my job to go into all this.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Depends on the day I guess, I like RnB, 80s, 90s, Hip-Hop. I don’t have a favourite artist as my music choices can vary so much.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Pole fitness, Gym, Swimming, Tennis.

Q12. Are you into video games?I don’t mind a bit of fortnight or call of duty!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Womens football, girl power all the way! Chloe Kelly after that amazing goal recently!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love action-thrillers like taken, I do love a sadistic horror once in a while too.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love salads, chicken, spaghetti bolognaise, I’m a sucker for a good pub lunch in the day, and a fine dining restaurant at night!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Any kind of cocktail or a Malibu and coke.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To become a very well known model and to own my own fetish dungeon to carry out my dominatrix sessions! 😈

Q18. Measurements? Bust size c/d Waist size 10 Height 5ft 11

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Well I’m part of the mile high club and that was pretty wild!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? It’s got to be between Doggy or reverse cowgirl!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can say the whole alphabet backwards!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram @lala_star_official Twitter @lala_star92