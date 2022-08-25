O’Brien Junior All Set To Win At The Curragh

No surprise here to read that Aidan O’Brien has won five of the last 10 runnings of this Group Three contest due off at 3.40pm, but he has failed to take home the trophy since 2019 and barring some massive improvement from Gowran Park 11th Lullaby, he won’t be winning it this year either.

Seisai is by far the likelier winner after her half-length second to Lily Pond over this course and distance last month in the Group Two Kilboy Estate Stakes, and she looks to have been found a suitable opportunity to get off the mark for this season

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Seisai 3.40pm The Curragh 2/1 Bet365