Bookies To Pay The Piper At Goodwood

Off to Goodwood for my second and final bet of the day when I am hoping bottom weight Ellie Piper can continue her rise up the racing ranks. She dropped back to this trip for the first timer at Ffos Las last time out when heavily supported before being sent off the 2/1 favourite and she didn’t let her supporters down when winning by a neck, after being produced close home by jockey Nicola Currie.

She is upped in class here and races off a mark 1lb higher, but I suspect there may be a lot more to come from the daughter of Acclamation and at an each way price, I have to be interested.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ellie Piper 7.45pm Goodwood 8/1 most bookmakers