Midweek 5 Minutes with Laura

Today we chat to IRISH BABE Laura and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our loyal readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Laura is fine☺

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Dublin but I live in Plymouth

Q3. Age? 35

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them?

Yeah I have 14 tattoos but most of them are small, the longest was only about an hour and a half.

Q5. Any piercings? Just my ear lobes and one tragus.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I got a taste for modelling in 2010 when I entered the UK calendar girls competition.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I would say I’ve been doing it semi regularly for almost 9 years now.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Well I entered UK calendar girls twice, have been published in online magazines numerous times, last year I became a Suicide Girls hopeful and I also started my own OnlyFans page. This year I entered the Inked Cover Girl competition.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have recently done another shoot for Suicide Girls and am always looking for new projects.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like such a variety of music although I’m an Emo kid at heart haha! My favourite bands are The Used and Funeral for a Friend.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Modelling is definitely my main hobby. I love going out to eat too and trying new places! I’m a big fan of reading, as well as Netflix and chill ????

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m a huge Call of Duty fan, and I’m pretty good at it!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’m really not keen on sports to be honest, although I love to see Irish teams/sportspeople doing well.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I absolutely love horrors! The scarier the better. I couldn’t pick a favourite.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Pasta is life! And I love a roast dinner with all the trimmings.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Probably gin or fruity cider. I’m not a big drinker, despite being Irish haha!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I take inspiration from everywhere. My children are what drive me nowadays.

Q18. Measurements? I’m a petite 5’2″ with natural 28f/30e BOOBS, 26″ waist and 32″ hips.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I’ve fooled around in public haha!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Totally depends on my mood but both are great.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I’m greedy! Cowgirl/reverse cowgirl, doggy and missionary.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I don’t know how to swim!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? My name on Instagram and Twitter is @murdockhopkins and my Only Fans is @irishl

