Blank Canvas Could Be Anything

Covey heads the market after rattling off his hat-trick with an easy win in a competitive Haydock handicap last time out after making all, but he needs a fraction more in this class, and at 9/4 the value appears to have disappeared in a puff of smoke.

He has 9lb to find with The Antarctic on official ratings which is evidence of the task that awaits him, but I am ignoring both for a punt on Enfjaar who could be anything – or nothing. Twice raced, he ran on well to score by a neck at Newmarket as a two-year-old, before reappearing at Chelmsford with a six-length romp over the mile. Reports of an exceptional gallops a couple of weeks ago reached my ears, and although this is a massive leap of faith, his homework suggests he may yet be up to it.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Enfjaar 3.05pm Ascot 15/2 Bet365, Coral, and Ladbrokes