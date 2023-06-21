The Rest Of The Royal Ascot Card In Brief – Friday

2.30pm

With the way the week is going so far, anything trained by Aidan O’Brien needs looking at carefully and in a race with nine unbeaten fillies, something has to give, with at least eight of them about to lose that record. It may be simplistic to think the early 9/1 about Matrika looks good value, but we must remember that Ballydoyle will have had any number of files they could have sent here, yet they rely on the daughter of No Nay Never, a winner on her one start at The Curragh when the yard weren’t firing as well as they are now, hence allowing her to go off at the generous odds of 6/1 that day. To me that suggests she has improvement to come, and if that is the case she can go well at an each way price.

3.40pm

As tough a handicap as you could ask for on day four, but I so quite like the look of the Roger Varian trained Aimeric, a lightly raced four-year-old who has won three of his seven starts, all on good or faster ground with the one blip a 12th at Yor on good to soft. Gelded after that and operated on for a breathing issue, he returned after eight months off with a neck success at Doncaster when he won with a bit more in hand than the official margin suggests. It seems more than reasonable to suggest he should improve after a long absence and the surgery, and an added 4lb from the handicapper seems fair enough, and at 8/1 he could prove difficult to keep out of the frame.

4.20pm

What can I do when the horse with by far the likeliest chance of winning this is odds-on, and we only have a small field so each way alternatives are hard to find? Go with the obvious I suppose, and that means Dermot Weld’s Irish 1000 Guineas winner Tahiyra, who quickened up in the style of a really good filly that day at The Curragh. I expect her to win this and do so impressively, and I am really hoping connections allow her to take on the colts later in the season so we can find out just how good she really is.

5.35pm

Six runners is quite frankly a bit embarrassing for a Group Two at Royal Ascot, and with four of them last seen in the Epsom Derby, the formbook points straight to runner-up King Of Steel. That was a good race for me, tipping the winner and mentioning the second and third at big prices, with the son of Wootton Bassett going under by half a length, with over four lengths back to the third. On that form he holds Artistic Star (seventh), Dubai Mile (ninth, and Arrest (tenth), and as he is entitled to come on for his first start since last October, he is a very worthy favourite this afternoon.

