Tip Top looks tasty at 18/1 on handicap debut at Kempton

The lightly-raced Tip Top has shown enough to suggest she is worth an each-way play at 18/1 on handicap debut in the 5.45 Kempton today.

This William Muir trained three-year-old filly has had just two starts. After running too freely when fourth at Bath she posted an eye-catching effort last time out over 7f at Wolverhampton.

After showing plenty of pace to chase the leaders, Tip Top lost her position five out before keeping on nicely inside the final furlong to finish a 4 1/2 length third of eight to Sunset Kiss.

The winner went into the race on a rating of 78, whilst the runner-up Thowq – who was sent off the 4/7 favourite and finished 2 1/2 lengths in front of the selection – was officially rated 80.

In the circumstances, I thought it was a decent effort and one which marked Tip Top out as a potentially improver when going down the handicap route.

She now makes her debut in that sphere off what looks a very fair mark of 66 and the way in which she stuck to the task that day suggests the step back up to a mile here will suit.

Tip Top is also the least exposed in the line-up and open to plenty more progression, so at the odds on offer I think she looks overpriced and well worth an each-way wager with four places on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tip Top (18/1 Sky Bet – paying 4 places)