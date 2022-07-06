Midweek 5 Minutes with Lily

Today DAILY SPORT goes INTERNATIONAL as we chat to Thai Babe Lily and here is what she had to share with readers of the Daily Sport and us here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Lily
Q2. Where are you from? Bangkok Thailand
Q3. Age? 39
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into
them? 4 tattoos, 8 hrs of work.
Q5. Any piercings? None
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Exotic dancer
Q7. How long have you been in the business? 9 years
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Exotic Dancer
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Modelling
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or
artist? Rock, RnB
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Hiking
Q12. Are you into video games? No
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Sorry not into sports
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Comedy movies
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Thai and Italian
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Dirty Martini
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be the best
Q18. Measurements? 32D BOOBS
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a bus!
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both
Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Daily Sport is the first publication I’ve been in in the UK
Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @lily__s9999
Pics by @neoneo_xox for Daily Sport