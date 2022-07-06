Midweek 5 Minutes with Lily

Today DAILY SPORT goes INTERNATIONAL as we chat to Thai Babe Lily and here is what she had to share with readers of the Daily Sport and us here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Lily

Q2. Where are you from? Bangkok Thailand

Q3. Age? 39

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into

them? 4 tattoos, 8 hrs of work.

Q5. Any piercings? None

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Exotic dancer

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 9 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Exotic Dancer

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Modelling

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or

artist? Rock, RnB

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Hiking

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Sorry not into sports

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Comedy movies

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Thai and Italian

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Dirty Martini

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To be the best

Q18. Measurements? 32D BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a bus!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Daily Sport is the first publication I’ve been in in the UK

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @lily__s9999



Pics by @neoneo_xox for Daily Sport