You Can’t Hold A Candle To This Suggestion

Short prices are thre bane of all our lives so we need to avoid Inspiral today and look elsewhere for our bets at Newmarket this afternoon on the frankly stunning July course. How Candleford remains in handicap company is beyond me after the way the William Haggas trained four-year-old destroyed his field in rte Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot, yet here he is racing in the 3.00pm off a mark a whopping 13lb higher – unlucky for some. The fact is he was super impressive in Berkshire, winning as he pleased, but better still that was his first start in seven months, and he seems sure to strip fitter here before being sent in to Listed company at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Candleford 3.00pm Newmarket 100/30 William Hill