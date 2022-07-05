Godolphin Beast On The Comeback Trail

The 4.10pm looks an absolute corker of a race on paper at least, but I am hoping we will once again see the best from the Charlie Appleby trained Albahr. As a juvenile he won four I na row after his debut third, headed by the Grade One Summer Stakes at Woodbine in Canada, but his return to action in Dubai saw a frankly disappointing fifth in the UAE 2000 Guineas trial when slowly away and never really sighted after that. Sensibly left to come to hand in his own time, he hasn’t been seen in over five months now, but they must feel he is ready to go, and if he is back to his best he could be a good thing here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each WayAlbahr 4.10pm Newmarket 7/1 888sport.com