Midweek 5 Minutes With Liz

This week we chat to USA pornstar Liz and here is what this BUSTY brunette had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? I have been called Liz since my debut in front of the camera so Liz is usually what people call me. Liz reminds me of Elizabeth Taylor (whom I love).

Q2. Where are you from? I am from Southern California…specifically a suburb of Los Angeles County. I was born, raised and still live in LA County. Crazy I know!

Q3. Age? I am 33 years old or…33 years young?

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I currently have 8 tattoos. My first one is Marilyn Monroe’s signature on my upper back (not sure why I thought that was a good idea when I was 17). Next is my kids birth dates in Roman numerals on either wrist. After that I got my infamous pirate ship tattoo on my foot that I absolutely love still till this day. It’s so detailed and unique. About a year later I received my Jolly Roger tattoo behind my ear which also goes with the pirate theme. In 2022 I got my musket/pirate gun on my right forearm. My most recent tattoo is the Sicilian crest on my right hand that I got on a whim in Key West. I would say ballpark I have sat in a chair for a total of 13 hours total.

Q5. Any piercings? I currently have my ears, belly button and nipples pierced but years prior I had a lot more body jewelry including my ear cartilage, nose, upper lip and dermal implants in both of my wrists and neck.

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? I started as a cam model in May of 2020 after the pandemic took hold. I did that for about a year. Around that same time I started an OnlyFans. In October of 2021, I did my first ever threesome on camera! Not only was it my first threesome ever but it was with Jack and Jill of Chaturbate nonetheless. My OnlyFans took off after our first show. OnlyFans became my “bread and butter” from that point forward. In February of 2023, I started doing amateur collabs with some amazing people. It wasn’t until July of 2023 that I had my first ever pro shoot with Naughty America. Since then I have shot for NA 4 more times and shot for Brazzers and Cherry Pimps once.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been in various outlets of the industry for 3 1/2 years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? My Naughty America videos (in chronological order): Dirty Wives Club with Will Pounder, Tonight’s Girlfriend with Ryan McLane, My Friends Hot Mom with Ricky Spanish and American Daydreams with Ryan McLane. My Brazzers shoot: Big Dick Delivery with Manuel Ferrera and Sinatra Monroe. My Cherry pimps shoot was solo.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? As of right now I have some amateur collabs in December but I’m taking a little bit of a break for the holidays but come the beginning of 2024, it’s on!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like it all! I really do love all types of music. I listen to what I grew up on thanks to my Dad. Some of my favorite artists are Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Steely Dan. But I also have a special place in my heart for artists like Tupac, Madonna, Sade, Frank Sinatra and Prince. I go through music moods. The other day, I was on a 90s kick. Alice In Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Korn.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love to decorate in my spare time. It could be for everyday house decor or holiday decor. I have been obsessed with decor since I got my own place. It makes me feel good and accomplished.

Q12. Are you into video games? Truthfully…no. I lost interest in video games by the time I was a young teen.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I grew up watching LA sports teams. The Dodgers, Lakers and Kings are a lot of fun to watch. I didn’t include Rams or Chargers because they were not an LA team yet when I was younger. Kobe Bryant has to be my favorite sports icon of all time. I was very lucky to meet him. When he passed, it left a huge void in LA.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I have so many favorite movies. I have found that you never know when a movie is going to “suck you in” after you watch it for the first time. Some of my all time favorites are The Godfather l and ll, Casino, Goodfellas, Shawshank Redemption and Apocalypse Now.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love anything Italian (I am mostly of Italian heritage). I will often cook Italian food at home. I also love sushi or Asian cuisine in general. I also crave anything coconut tasting like ice cream, candy or drinks. If I had to pick one food for the rest of my life, I would choose caviar. Yes…bougie I know but it’s so delicious!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I enjoy drinks more on the savory side. My go-to drinks are a good Dirty Martini (has to be with blue cheese stuffed olives) or a well made Bloody Mary. I have found that restaurants by the coast have the best Bloody Marys.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My #1 inspiration in life is without a doubt my family. My husband and my kids mean the world to me and I find my strength from them.

Q18. Measurements? Height: 5’7” Boobs: 34 DDD Feet: US 9.5

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I have had sex in everything that moves including many cars, boats, atvs and jet skis. I have also had sex on the beach, forest, ocean, desert, pools and jacuzzis.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I honestly love to F**K…hard! I find it to be more raw, organic and passionate that way.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I love any position where I can get dicked down the most like doggy. The deeper the better.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I love to collect things. I love to collect Christmas ornaments, things from my travels, pottery, purses, Disney memorabilia, plants, and holiday decor. I have amassed such a collection of things over the years that my husband had to custom build storage sheds on either side of our house.

23. Social media channels?

Twitter @liz_skylar

OnlyFans @xelizabethskylarx

ManyVids @xelizabethskylarx

Fansly @xelizabethskylarx

Sextpanther.com @xelizabethskylarx

linktr.ee/xElizabethSkylarx

